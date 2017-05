HARTFORD, Ohio – Ronald Eugene Hilliard, 83, of Hartford, Ohio died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Concord of Hartford Nursing Home.

He was born November 28, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a son of Harold and Edna Bell Lutz Hilliard and had lived in the area most of his life.

There will be no services of calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



