Rose Estell “Stella” Gentile Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – A funeral service will be held Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Ferguson officiating, for Rose Estell Gentile, 85, who passed away Tuesday morning, May 23 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Rose was born March 11, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Rose Fitch Yanno and was a lifelong resident.

Rose built a strong relationship with Father Petro at Infant Jesus of Prague Church and attended many of his services.

Her passion in life was her family and that was shown daily in all the love, care and compassion she gave to not only her children and grandchildren but to her parents, siblings, and extended family members. Her greatest accomplishments in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Cindy Gentile, Joe Gentile, Jr., Debby (Chris) Kust, Patrick Gentile and Rose (Doug) Yanno-Butch; ten grandchildren, Sherry (Dave), Jon, Noah, Cecily Rose, Gus Anthony, Primo, Angelina, Giana, Jordan and Mason; six great-grandchildren, Keri, Daniel, Dylan, Isabella, Cameron and Anthony and a host of family and friends who dearly loved and adored Rose.

Rose Married Joseph Pasquale Gentile on November 28, 1953 and he passed away April 1, 2011.

Besides her parents and husband Joseph, Rose was preceded in death by her brothers, Floyd, Dominic, John, Jr., Anthony and Gerald Yanno and sisters, Mary Busonic, Jenny Lissi, Susan Pikofsky, Dolores Provenzale and Dorothy Yanno and a son-in-law, John Hamilton.

The Gentile family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, May 26 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

