Seven schools to withdraw from All-American Conference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following seven Northeast Ohio School Districts submitted letters to withdraw from the All-American Conference on Tuesday, May 23: Girard, Hubbard, Jefferson, Lakeview, Niles, Poland and Struthers.

The School Superintendents of each district submitted the letters to the AAC President to enable them to leave the league in time for the 2018 football season.

The seven schools who are leaving the AAC will now form their own conference including the South Range Local School District. The new Conference will be called the NorthEast 8 (NE8) Conference.

Athletes and their families should be assured that competitive and healthy play will continue in each of these districts as part of the NE8.

The consensus from all superintendents involved shared the following sentiment: “We appreciate what the AAC has offered, but we feel the new NE8 Conference is more in line with each district’s student enrollment. We truly feel this is what’s best for our student athletes.”

