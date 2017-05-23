Shirley A. (Guerrieri) Rockwood Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Shirley A. (Guerrieri) Rockwood, 78, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 23, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born January 20, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Elmer and Josephine Testa Guerrieri and was a lifelong area resident.

Shirley was a 1956 graduate of East High School and later earned a degree in data processing from Penn-Ohio College.

She was a homemaker who also worked for the Youngstown Police Department and for American Paper.

Shirley was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching soap operas and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

Shirley leaves two daughters, Tammy Rockwood of Liberty Township and Renee Rockwood-Suri of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Miguel (Ashley), Angelica (Tyran), Bella and John Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Thalia, and Samira and a brother, Neil (Janet) Guerrieri of Boardman.

Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Guerrieri and by an infant grandson, Antonio.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin on Friday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will continue with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12:00 Noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Shirley’s family.

