Storm Team 27: Comfortable and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather, partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. The risk for a shower will return late tonight into Wednesday.

The unsettled weather will stick around for the second half of the week with the risk for showers into the holiday weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 73

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 68 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)

High: 72 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 73 Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 72 Low: 54

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.