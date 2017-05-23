Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It’s going to be a nice day across the Valley with dry weather and partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. The risk for a shower will return late tonight into Wednesday.

The unsettled weather will stick around for the second half of the week with the risk for showers into the holiday weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today:  Partly sunny.
High:  74

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:  52

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  73

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High:  68   Low:  55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower.  (30%)
High:  66   Low:  52

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower possible.  (30%)
High:  72   Low:  50

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  76   Low:  55

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  73   Low:  55

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower.  (40%)
High:  72   Low:  54

