Storm Team 27: Rain showers return to the forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers will return later tonight and continue to stay in the forecast Wednesday. There is a small risk for thunder too. The region will be clipped by one storm system early Wednesday and then another into Wednesday afternoon. Each will bring a chance for showers.

The risk for showers or an isolated thunderstorm will stay in forecast Thursday too. The threat for showers will taper off Friday morning.

A little warmer for the holiday weekend with highs in the 70’s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Monday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Isolated shower late. (30%)

Low: 56

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (60%)

High: 71

Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)

Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)

High: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 57

Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 56

