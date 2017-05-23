Storm Team 27: Rain showers return to the forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers will return later tonight and continue to stay in the forecast Wednesday. There is a small risk for thunder too. The region will be clipped by one storm system early Wednesday and then another into Wednesday afternoon. Each will bring a chance for showers.
The risk for showers or an isolated thunderstorm will stay in forecast Thursday too. The threat for showers will taper off Friday morning.
A little warmer for the holiday weekend with highs in the 70’s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Monday.
THE FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Isolated shower late. (30%)
Low: 56
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (60%)
High: 71
Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)
Low: 56
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)
High: 66
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 53
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 76 Low: 58
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 56
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 57
Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 56
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.