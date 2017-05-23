Storm Team 27: Showers back in the forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers will return toward morning and continue to stay in the forecast Wednesday.  There is a small risk for thunder too.  The region will be clipped by one storm system early Wednesday and then another into Wednesday afternoon.  Each will bring a chance for showers.

The risk for showers or an isolated thunderstorm will stay in forecast Thursday too.  The threat for showers will taper off Friday morning.

A little warmer for the holiday weekend with highs in the 70’s.  The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Monday.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (60%)
High: 70

Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)
Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)
High: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 76 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 57

Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 56

