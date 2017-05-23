Three others arrested in connection with Ashtabula teen’s murder

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ashtabula man accused of kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old before leading officers on a chase through Sharon is not the only one facing charges.

Three others, also from Ashtabula, have been arrested and charged in connection with the teen’s kidnapping and death:

Debra Ann Bove, 47, charged with obstructing justice

Malachi D. Schultz, 20, charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence

Stanley Wilfong, III, 56, charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence

Investigators say John Bove took Kara Zdancziewski from her home with her parents’ permission on May 10. Her body was found in Saybrook Township, Ashtabula County just days later.

John Bove fled to Sharon but was caught after a car and foot chase with police. A woman who he was staying with tipped off law enforcement when she called police, claiming he told her “things went south” with the girl.

John Bove is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Mercer County Jail on $1 million bond. Efforts are being made to bring him back to Ashtabula to appear in court for his arraignment.

Debra Bove should appear in court before an Ashtabula County Grand Jury to be formally charged within 60 days.

Schultz and Wilfong will appear in Ashtabula County Municipal Court for preliminary hearings.

First-degree felony charges of murder and kidnapping were brought against Schultz previously, but have since been withdrawn until investigators learn more details about the case.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed at a later date. Investigators are still waiting on forensic and laboratory test results.

