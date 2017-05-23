Woman says she was robbed after wedding reception in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was robbed Saturday coming out of a wedding reception in Youngstown.

The woman filed a police report Monday, two days later, because she said she didn’t want to cause a scene at that time, the report stated. She told police that the robber took her prescription medication and her doctor said she would need to file a police report to have them refilled, according to the report.

The woman said she was coming out of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 W. Belle Vista St., with a group of people when she was approached by a man who tried to grab her purse. She said she struggled with the man for a few minutes before he was able to get away with her handbag.

The woman said nobody in the group of people she was with, including her boyfriend who she said was intoxicated, tried to help her.

The woman showed police some bruising on her elbow from the incident, the report stated.

Police said the woman had little information on the robber, including details of what he was wearing or what he looked like.

The woman said she had Percocet and Klonopin medications in her purse, as well as other personal items including her house and car keys, and wallet.

The incident is under investigation.