Ashtabula murder suspect appears in Sharon court on local charges

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man accused of killing a teenage girl in Ashtabula County was in a Sharon court Wednesday morning facing other charges.

John Bove was taken to the District Court in Sharon under heavy security.

He’s accused of running off to Mercer County after killing Kara Zdanczewski two weeks ago in Ashtabula County.

He faces fleeing and eluding charges stemming from a police chase in Mercer County after an officer tried to pull him over.

If Bove waives his extradition hearing Thursday morning, he’ll be sent back to Ashtabula County to face murder and kidnapping charges there. If not, he’ll face a trial here in Mercer County on these charges.

Three others, also from Ashtabula, have also been charged in connection with the teen’s kidnapping and death.

News 5 in Cleveland reported that court records claim Bove killed Zdancziewski because her dad owed $3,000 for meth.