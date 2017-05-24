Ashtabula murder suspect appears in Sharon court on local charges

John Bove was taken to the District Court in Sharon under heavy security

By Published:
John Bove was taken to the District Court in Sharon under heavy security.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man accused of killing a teenage girl in Ashtabula County was in a Sharon court Wednesday morning facing other charges.

John Bove was taken to the District Court in Sharon under heavy security.

He’s accused of running off to Mercer County after killing Kara Zdanczewski two weeks ago in Ashtabula County.

He faces fleeing and eluding charges stemming from a police chase in Mercer County after an officer tried to pull him over.

If Bove waives his extradition hearing Thursday morning, he’ll be sent back to Ashtabula County to face murder and kidnapping charges there. If not, he’ll face a trial here in Mercer County on these charges.

Three others, also from Ashtabula, have also been charged in connection with the teen’s kidnapping and death.

News 5 in Cleveland reported that court records claim Bove killed Zdancziewski because her dad owed $3,000 for meth.

John Bove

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s