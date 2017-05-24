Body of woman found over a hillside in Pittsburgh

Authorities say the death of a woman whose body was found 90 feet (27 meters) over a hillside in Pittsburgh is considered suspicious

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say the death of a woman whose body was found 90 feet (27 meters) over a hillside in Pittsburgh is considered suspicious.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene in the city’s Garfield neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was 25 years old.

Police are looking for a light green 2004 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plate KHN-6110.

