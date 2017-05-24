Bomb squad called for suspicious package left outside Warren building



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are watching a suspicious package in downtown Warren Wednesday evening.

The package was found right by a trash can outside of the Gibson building, which houses government and Social Security offices.

The security guard for the building notified Warren police about the package, which appears to be a musical instrument case.

Police arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m. and taped off the entire building. They called the bomb squad and are reviewing security footage to see who left it.

WKBN is on the scene and working to bring you new information on this developing story. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News at 10 and 11 for updates.

