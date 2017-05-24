Bomb squad called for suspicious package left outside Warren building

The package was found right by a trash can outside of the Gibson building in downtown Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are watching a suspicious package in downtown Warren Wednesday evening.

The package was found right by a trash can outside of the Gibson building, which houses government and Social Security offices.

The security guard for the building notified Warren police about the package, which appears to be a musical instrument case.

Police arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m. and taped off the entire building. They called the bomb squad and are reviewing security footage to see who left it.

