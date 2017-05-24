Brookfield residents near proposed injection well site say it’s a bad idea

Related Coverage Brookfield residents ramp up efforts to stop injection wells

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Residents and local officials in Trumbull County are trying to stop a Pittsburgh company from putting two wastewater injection wells in their backyards.

Neighbors in Brookfield Township have concerns about Highland Field Services’ proposal.

Those who live in the Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park said it’s an issue of safety.

“Mostly retired people that’s worked their entire life. They’re happy, they’re settled in here and now we’re going to have this? We don’t need it,” said.

They claim in the past, wastewater injection wells have caused problems like earthquakes and water contamination.

James Hennessy’s house borders the injection well site on the opposite side of the mobile home park. It would be just feet away from a freshwater stream along Route 7. He said it would only be about 100 yards from the mobile homes.

He’s not the only one who thinks it’s a bad idea. Other community members expressed their disapproval, saying things like, “we definitely don’t want to see any of those coming in here” and “I don’t know who said it was okay. It’s not okay.”

Another said Trumbull County seems to be the “dumping grounds” for waste from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it’s still in the process of reviewing the permits and hearing comments from the public.

Fuda admitted that there is very little the local government can do.

“The commissioners have no control over this. It’s all controlled by ODNR.”

Rob Boulware, a representative from Highland Field Services released the following statement explaining its proposed plan in Brookfield:

Highland Field Services, LLC (Highland), a subsidiary of Seneca Resources Corporation (Seneca Resources), was established in 2015 to address the water management needs of Seneca Resources and other oil and gas companies operating in the Appalachian basin. Highland currently operates two facilities in Pennsylvania – a water treatment plant in Sergeant Township, McKean County and the Clermont Storage Facility in Shippen Township, Cameron County. Seneca Resources has received a permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to operate a Class II-D injection well in Pennsylvania and a second permit application is currently pending. Seneca Resources has operated in the Appalachian Region for over a 100 years. Historically, we operated more than 3,000 conventional wells and currently, we operate more than 300 unconventional wells across an area totaling approximately 800,000 acres. Highland provides unique water resource and recycling solutions to Seneca Resources and other upstream and midstream operators by creating incremental value from traditional waste streams. Highland manages the operational and economic needs of the energy sector in an environmentally responsible manner to maximize opportunities for recycling and reuse. As you may be aware, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reviewing Highland’s application for a Class II-D injection well in Brookfield Township. There have been several questions raised and we are writing today to help answer as many of those questions and others that are circulating throughout the community.”

Highland Field Services also released a number of Frequently Asked Questions to address some of the residents’ concerns.

