Canton police officers involved in fatal shooting

Police in Canton, Ohio said two officers have fatally shot a suspect

By Published:
Generic police

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – Police in the northeast Ohio city of Canton say two officers have fatally shot a suspect.

The (Canton) Repository reports that the Canton police chief said the suspect was killed shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect or officers and details about the shooting.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Canton is 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

