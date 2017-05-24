Carolyn M. Lawhead Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Carolyn M. Lawhead, age 71, of Sugar Run Rd., Jamestown passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Marquette Hospice House, Meadville.

She was born in Geneva, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1945 a daughter of Francis and Alice (Simpkins) Moats.

She was a 1963 graduate of Reynolds High School and attended State Line United Methodist Church.

She was employed as a babysitter for many years. Carolyn worked on the family farm as a child and truly enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Arthur Lawhead of Jamestown; a brother, Ronald Moats and his wife, Maryann of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 in State Line United Methodist Church, 263 West State Road, Jamestown with Rev. John Hodge, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.



Order Flowers Here