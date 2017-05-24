Champion Softball blanks Mooney in Regional Semifinals

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion plated four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in an 11-0 win over Cardinal Mooney in the Division III Regional Semifinals in Massillon.

Allison Smith hit a pair of home runs going 3-3 with 3 RBI’s and two runs scored.

Megan Turner also hit a solo home run, finishing the game 2-3 with 3 RBI’s, and also scoring twice.

Pitcher McKenzie Zigmont was dominant once again, tossing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just two hits.

Cardinal Mooney ends the season with a record of 18-7.

Champion improves to 29-2 on the season. The Golden Flashes advance to face Massillon Tuslaw in the Division III Regional Championship game Saturday at noon at Massillon Washington High School.