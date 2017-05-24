Charges filed in Bazetta Township road-rage crash

Both drivers involved in the Route 82 crash on May 8 are facing charges

Rollover crash on Route 5 bypass in Bazetta

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been filed in what investigators are calling a road-rage related crash in Bazetta.

The crash, which happened earlier this month, involved a Ford F-150 and a Saturn Vue. The Saturn Vue rolled over and shut down the westbound lanes of the Route 82 bypass for an hour and a half.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of the Ford F-150, 26-year-old William Elmore, of Warren, is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and child endangerment.

The driver of the Saturn Vue, 21-year-old Anthony Minotti, of Warren, is also charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges were filed after an investigation by the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Someone in the SUV told a 911 dispatcher that the driver of the truck was driving recklessly, while a passenger in the truck told 911 dispatch that they were on their way to the hospital after her son had a head injury at home.

Listen: 911 calls in Bazetta Township crash 

At the time, Highway Patrol Sgt. Daniel Jesse said the Ford was behind the Saturn when they collided, and there was evidence that the SUV brake-checked the truck.

“Apparently, something occurred that raised some tensions between the two vehicles. Ultimately, it led to some passes by each of them,” he said.

There were four people in the truck, including a young boy, and three people in the SUV at the time of the crash.

