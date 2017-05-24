Earthquake reported in southeast Ohio Wednesday

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 59 miles southeast of Columbus

WCMH Staff Published:
Earthquake in southeast Ohio
Courtesy: WCMH

MCARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit just south of McArthur, Ohio around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

McArthur is a village in Vinton County. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 59 miles southeast of Columbus.

According to the USGS, about 21 people reported feeling the earthquake.

There are a number of oil and gas wells in the area, but Eric Heis, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said data indicates this “was a naturally occurring event.”

He said the ODNR will continue to evaluate the data, but that “the available facts do not indicate that oil and gas activity played a role in this seismic occurrence.”

This is the second recorded earthquake in southeast Ohio this year. A quake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Monroe County on April 2.

