Frank Milton Queener, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Frank Milton Queener, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born on December 19, 1947 to Mary Cunningham Queener and Frank Queener, Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of the South High School in 1968.

Frank, was a accomplished singer and guitar player and was a member of two popular bands, Ronnie Lee’s Combo and The Mighty Generation. He loved movies, playing video games, music and being with his family. His wonderful smile and generous spirit will be missed by all knew him and loved him.

He is survived by two daughters, Janice Brown Allen of Boardman and Kea Queener of New Jersey; his grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon (Henry) Queener Garner and Uncle James (Iris) Cunningham of Orlando, Florida and Aunt Frances Cunningham of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond Queener.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:00 p.m at the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Directors of the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

