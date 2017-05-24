Man shot at Boardman gym now facing criminal charge

Anthony Anderson, 31, was arrested on a warrant on Monday for possession of drugs

Published: Updated:
Anthony Anderson, charged with possession of drugs, kidnapping, robbery and felonious assault.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was shot inside a Boardman gym last year is facing a drug possession charge.

Charges were filed against 31-year-old Anthony Anderson on Monday. He was in the Mahoning County Jail on other charges, including kidnapping and robbery, according to jail records.

Anderson was shot by an employee at 3ThirtyElite gym on December 9. The employee said Anderson tried to rob him and he shot him in an exchange of gunfire.

Police said Anderson was bleeding on the gym floor with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived. He had a gun within his reach and grabbed it and pointed it at officers, according to a police report.

Police said Anderson also had a large amount of heroin, bag of marijuana and $230 in cash.

Anderson was taken to the hospital but has since recovered.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

.

 

