Mixed feelings come with New Castle demolition

The Fisher Building and a smaller one attached to it began crumbling in New Castle a few months ago

By Published:
Fisher building in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two very old buildings in New Castle are being knocked down.

The Fisher Building and a smaller one attached to it began crumbling a few months ago.

Fire Chief Eric Perry ordered South Mill and Croton streets in downtown New Castle closed because the buildings posed a threat to traffic.

Some locals passed by to watch crews tear down the structure.

They said they’re disappointed to see another century-old building destroyed.

“It has been a landmark on this part of the street. I hate to see it go,” Donald Wheeler said. “I would have liked to seen it renovated and put into something else.”

Traffic blockades around the buildings are still in place.

.

