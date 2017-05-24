New Middletown man claims woman he picked up stole gun, credit card

The man said he picked up the unknown woman on Market Street in Youngstown last week

By Published: Updated:
Police generic

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman stole an elderly New Middletown man’s handgun and used his credit card without permission, according to police.

Investigators are now working to identify the woman.

The man said he picked up the unknown woman on Market Street in Youngstown last week. He brought her to his house because she told him she was homeless.

Police said she made purchases on the man’s credit card totaling about $1,000.

She left with the semi-automatic handgun on Monday, according to a police report.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s