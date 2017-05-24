Officers sweep Trumbull Co. to verify sex offenders’ registration

Related Coverage Ohio’s sex offender registry aims to keep families safe

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 100 convicted sex offenders in Trumbull County — out of the 224 total — have been located by law enforcement officers.

The 45 officers are on a sweep of the county to make sure offenders’ addresses are verified and they are properly registered in compliance with their court-ordered requirements.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said this is just another step his office is taking to protect Trumbull County’s citizens.

“The only thing worse than having a sexual offender live next to you is having one live next to you that you don’t know about.”

Monroe said most of the offenders they’ve checked on so far have been in compliance.

If anyone suspects a registered offender is in violation of the law, Monroe said to give their office a call at 330-675-2440. Anonymous tips can be sent in via the Trumbull County Sheriff’s website.

You can search for sex offenders in your area through an online database.

