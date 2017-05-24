Playboy model who shot nude photo of unwitting woman due in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman’s body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge.

A lawyer for Dani Mathers said she’s planning to show up at a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn’t “unsee” the image.

Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a settlement.

Cole says prosecutors want a guilty plea and community service on a highway crew.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney says no plea deal has been offered.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)