HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who robbed the Check Into Cash in Howland.

The robbery happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Elm Road NE business.

According to dispatch, the man didn’t show a gun but made everyone get on the ground. He left in a black-colored Ford car with tinted windows. He was reportedly heading toward Warren.

Reports from dispatch say the man was wearing a bandana on his face during the robbery.