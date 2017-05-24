Report: Atty. says Niles man charged in shooting acted in self-defense

Related Coverage Pepper Pike murder suspect arrested in Niles

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports out of Cleveland say the Niles man charged with a shooting death in a Cleveland suburb was just acting in self-defense.

According to Cleveland.com, 40-year-old Matthew Stecher’s attorney said Stecher is an Uber driver who was protecting himself during a robbery.

Isaiah Lampkins, 24, of Solon, was shot to death at a vacant house in the suburb of Pepper Pike on Monday.

Pepper Pike police said Stecher went to the house to sell marijuana to Lampkins and two other men.

Stecher’s attorney, however, said Lampkins was shot during a struggle with Stecher — who he claims the men were trying to rob, Cleveland.com reports.

