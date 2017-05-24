Roberta Ann Morris Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Roberta Ann Morris passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with her family at her side.

She was born on May 28, 1959 to John Lindeman and Betty Holland.

She was the heart of her family. She loved and cherished her family and friends and her pets with all her heart.

Roberta is survived by her ex-husband, Wilbur Morris; two daughters, Betty and Lisa Morris and one son, Wilby and Jenn Morris and her grandchildren; Anthony, Andrew and Will Tyler; her sisters, Debra Moore and Susan Meluch; her brothers, Thomas and Gail Lindeman, Mark Lindeman and Jack Lindeman and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers family requests monetary donations to help with funeral expenses.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at the Girard City Cemetery in Girard, Ohio.

Arrangements have been handled by the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

