State mental health agency talks about opiate crisis in Trumbull County

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe at a meeting about the opioid crisis.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than two dozen people got together in Trumbull County Wednesday to talk about the opiate crisis in the area.

Representatives from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services were joined by local law enforcement, the local health department, behavioral health experts, and other agencies and organizations in the county.

The group discussed some of the challenges and successes when it comes to drug interdiction, prevention, treatment, and access to naloxone in the county.

“While this is a state-level problem, I recognize very personally that this is a challenge in Trumbull County. As a state, we are continuing to struggle as are other states in the nation,” said Tracy Plouk, director of Ohio Mental Health and Addiction.

Plouk said the talks are helpful for the Governor’s Office to get a better understanding of the challenges each community is facing so they can work more productively together.

