Storm Team 27: Scattered showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Have the umbrellas handy! Scattered showers are likely today with the chance for a rumble of thunder. High temperatures will climb to near 70. The risk for showers or an isolated thunderstorm will stay in forecast for Thursday. The threat for showers will taper off Friday morning.

Temperatures will be a little warmer for the holiday weekend with highs in the 70s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Monday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (70%)

High: 70

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)

Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated thunder. (80%)

High: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 57

Wednesday: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 56

