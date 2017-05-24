Want a wildlife project this summer? Here’s one that comes with help

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation district wants to help with a few of your spring and summer outdoor projects. They now have new equipment you can rent.

The district received a $4,000 grant from Whitetails Unlimited to purchase a sprayer, cultivator and broadcast spreader. They also have a 7-foot no-till drill available as well – all for rent to the public.

The equipment was acquired with the intention of helping area residents plant food plots – a plotted area set aside as a supplementary food source for wildlife.

The plots can be used to attract various animals such as deer, turkey, bees and hummingbirds for viewing purposes.

Food plots can benefit the local wildlife and eco system, but some of the equipment available for rent can be used for projects such as planting grass seed.

“As long as you have a 40 horse power tractor or higher with hydraulics and a 3-point hitch on the back, you will be able to rent the 7-foot no till drill. The other equipment that we have for rent is to be used with your typical lawn mower, all-terrain vehicle or your side by side,” said Blaine Winger, with the Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District.

For the smaller equipment, it’s $35 dollars per item per day to rent. Larger machines vary in price based on use. It’s all on a first come first served basis.

The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting an event next weekend called the Food Plot and Wildlife Symposium where you can learn more food plots and the equipment for rent. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at On Target Outfitters, 7209 W. Calla Rd., Canfield. The event is free and open to the public.

The symposium is an all-day event with indoor classroom sessions and hands-on demonstrations on how to use the equipment.

As of Tuesday, Winger said there were approximately 50 people signed up and there is plenty of room for more.