Warren Council unanimously supports medical marijuana farm’s efforts

In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, different varieties of marijuana flowers are displayed at medical marijuana dispensary Kaya Shack in Portland, Ore. On July 1, recreational marijuana in Oregon is legal, but it's likely customers won't be able to buy the pot at medical dispensaries until October 1. (AP Photo/Gosia Wozniacka)
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to allow a company to apply for a medical marijuana cultivation permit. If the permit is granted, the company would set up its operation in Warren.

Patient Relief of Ohio would build a marijuana farm on what is now the vacant land of an industrial park at the corner of North River Road and Sferra Avenue.

Patient Relief will be applying for a Level One permit, which would allow it to start with 25,000 square feet and possibly grow to 75,000 square feet.

“I do have to give credit to the mayor and Director Cantalamessa for meeting with our investment group,” said Bobby Ina, Patient Relief representative. “We were able to limit down from five, down to three, then down to two, and down to one, which was the City of Warren.”

Council also unanimously rejected a fact-finders report Wednesday that would have settled a contract with the firefighters union. Union officials said it was likely rejected due to a $500 signing bonus that would have been paid to the firefighters in both years of the contract.

