Woman accused of biting Boardman Macy’s employee in robbery attempt

Delphine Black, 28, was arrested and charged with robbery

Delphine Black; charged with robbery and theft in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was accused of biting a Macy’s employee who tried to stop her for shoplifting.

Police were called to the store around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shoplifting incident.

Police said a loss prevention employee was holding down Delphine Black.

The employee told police that Black took two watches, totaling $280, and tried to walk out of the store without paying. He said he escorted Black into an office, but she ran away, hitting and pushing him after he chased her.

He told police that the woman also bit him while he had her on the ground.

Black was arrested and charged with robbery and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. Police said she was also discovered to have a felony warrant for her arrest on a theft of drugs charge in Trumbull County.

