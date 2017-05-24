Youngstown crime activity: Couple robbed of Gucci purse and wallet

Related Coverage Youngstown crime activity: Police chases keep officers busy

Wednesday, May 17

5:05 p.m. – Indianola and Oak Hill avenues, Jeffery Anglin, 32, of New Middletown, was charged with having drug paraphernalia and failure to control after police said they found drug items in his car after a crash. Police officers at the scene noticed that Anglin was frantically digging through his car, which had flipped over onto its roof. Anglin told officers he was trying to get rings and other valuables out of the car, according to a police report. Officers found a used hypodermic needle and a burnt spoon with suspected heroin residue in the car. An officer then found Anglin slumped over and sleeping in the back of the cruiser. Police said a search of the police cruiser revealed another used needle containing a small amount of heroin inside. The officer said the needle wasn’t inside the cruiser prior to the start of his shift.

5:09 p.m. – 400 block of Upland Ave., Braquan Walker, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, failure to comply with a police order, and driving without a license following a police chase. Police said they attempted to pull over an SUV driven by Walker because the vehicle was reported stolen, according to a police report. Walker took off and led police on a chase through several streets, running stop signs and driving erratically, even narrowly missing a school bus, the report said. Walker finally stopped on Dennick Avenue and four males jumped out of the SUV and ran. Police caught two teens and Walker, but a fourth suspect got away.

6:30 p.m. – 600 block of Millet Ave., Jordan Mountain, Dashonti Baker and James Muldrow were arrested following a drug raid. Officers with a warrant stopped Mountain, who was driving away from the Millet Ave. home. He was found with a glass pipe and a folded piece of paper containing crack, according to a police report. Officers then went to the home, where police said Baker and Muldrow were seen through a window trying to flush items down the toilet. They were ordered out of the home and police found the bathroom floor was wet and several torn plastic baggies were on the floor. Police said loose crack was also found on the bathroom sink. Several other drugs and $3,000 in cash were also found in at the house. Baker and Muldrow were both charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession. Mountain was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, May 20

12:07 a.m. – 500 block of W. Chalmers Ave., Christie Baro and Jaime Clark, 33, were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Clark over after she ran a stop sign. Baro was a passenger in the car. A search of the car revealed crack cocaine on both the driver’s and passenger’s seats, according to a police report. Both Baro and Clark were arrested and charged with drug possession. Clark was also issued a traffic citation.

1:45 a.m. – 2900 block of South Ave., a woman told police she was assaulted by another woman at the Last Call bar. The victim said the fight started after a stare off with another woman, according to the police report. The woman approached the victim and asked if they had a problem and before she could answer, the victim said the woman punched her in the face. Patrons of the bar said the victim was the aggressor — not the suspect.

11:58 a.m. – 2000 block of Market St., a manager told police that someone came into the Dollar General store and took a large amount of dog food and exited through the emergency door. After reviewing surveillance video, police discovered that the man was dropped off in a red Ford pickup truck. The truck was driven by a white male with a long beard. There was also an unknown female in the truck. The truck registration came to a male and female from Tavernier, Florida.

12:13 p.m. – 100 block of Superior Ave., a man told police that a person he recently let stay with him took three drill sets, a belt, and a pair of Nike shoes.

12:35 p.m. – 100 block of Garland Ave., a man told police he ordered a TV online from Walmart and that it was scheduled to be delivered on May 10. When the package didn’t arrive, the victim called Walmart and confirmed that the TV had been delivered. Walmart has requested a police report in order to investigate the claim.

1:37 p.m. – 1300 block of Aberdeen Ave., a woman told police a man who had been doing work at her house may have stolen some equipment. The woman said a friend of hers told her that the man was at her house when she wasn’t there and they saw him take a lawn mower, gas can, and weed wacker. The woman said she texted the man to return the items, but she has not heard back from him.

2:31 p.m. – 200 block of E. Avondale Ave., Michael Sullivan, 24, was issued citations for drug possession. According to a police report, officers were patrolling in the area and ran a temporary tag of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home on E. Avondale Ave. The vehicle came back as stolen. Officers approached the vehicle and said they immediately smelled marijuana. A search of the vehicle uncovered 18 Tramadol pills. Police said Sullivan told them he needed the pills for his collarbone and that he had marijuana in his underwear, which he gave to officers, according to the report. Officers noted that Sullivan said the vehicle was not stolen and showed them registration. The car was towed pending further investigation on the active stolen status of the vehicle.

10:50 p.m. – Ford and Park avenues, Robert Villanueva was charged with drug possession following a brief chase. According to a police report, officers began following Villanueva after they heard a loud crash in the area of Fifth and Park avenues and thought Villanueva was fleeing the scene of an accident. As police followed him, they said he threw something out of the window of the car and stopped the vehicle on Ford Ave. Police searched the area and found a baggie on the ground with 10 Tramadol pills inside, the report stated. A marijuana “blunt” was also found inside the car, the report stated. Police also noted that there was front end damage to the car and that the other vehicle believed to be involved in the accident also took off. Debris from both cars was found at the scene of the crash.

Monday, May 22

1:59 p.m. – 200 block of E. Federal St., John Mclean, 69, was charged with felonious assault and criminal trespass. According to a police report, two people had just walked outside a building in the area of 21 W. Federal St. when they heard a man yelling. When they looked over to see what was happening, they said the man, later identified as 69-year-old John Mclean, yelled at them and pulled out a small kitchen knife and threatened one of them by saying, “I’ll cut you from A to Z,” and started running toward them. The two people ran back inside the business and tried to exit twice but were chased back inside by Mclean, the report stated. Police found Mclean at the back of the building, where he was arrested.

3:06 p.m. – 1400 block of Lansdowne Blvd., reported breaking and entering. A woman told police her front door had been forced open and that her washer, dryer, hot water tank, and furnace were missing. Police also discovered that copper pipes were missing. An identification card out of Pennsylvania was found on the floor and tools were left on the back porch.

3:10 p.m. – 2900 block of McCartney Rd., Christina Cabrera, 37, was charged with theft. The manager of Walgreens told police that a woman walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of Red Bull energy drinks and got into a White Impala and left. Police found the vehicle parked in front of the Family Dollar Store down the street from Walgreens. Police said they found several cases of Red Bull inside the vehicle, according to a police report. A male driver was not charged but the vehicle was towed for having expired tags. Cabrera also had two outstanding warrants for theft out of Trumbull County and Campbell.

3:20 p.m. 2200 block of Coral Sea Dr., breaking and entering, a woman told police that someone broke into a vacant house and took copper pipe from the basement. The woman said that plumbing and heating company was in the house doing work but there was no report of loss of copper pipe or damage.

10:45 p.m. – 300 block of Belle Vista Ave., a woman told police she was robbed coming out of a wedding reception. The woman filed a police report Monday, two days later, because she said she didn’t want to cause a scene at that time, the report stated. She told police that the robber took her prescription medication and her doctor said she would need to file a police report to have them refilled, according to the report.

Tuesday, May 23

12:30 p.m. – Marshall and Hogue streets, Philip Fuzell, 62, was issued a citation for drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Fuzell for stopping over the intersection stop line. According to a police report, Fuzell was found to have a suspended license and officers found a small amount of marijuana in a cigarette pack inside the car, the report stated. A passenger was also issued a citation for having an opening container of alcohol in the car.

2:43 p.m. – Cohasset Dr., reported burglary. A woman told police that someone came into her house took a flat screen TV while she was sleeping.

3:54 p.m. – 300 block of Gypsy Lane, a woman told police that masked men ran up to the vehicle she was in and took her Gucci purse. They also took the wallet of a man who was in the car with the woman.

5:12 p.m. – 400 block of Laclede Drive, Youngstown police are investigating after a man told them that a group of masked men took his car at gunpoint.

According to a police report, the owner of the car said that a female and another person drove his car to a house on Laclede Drive to pick up some friends to hang out. When they got there, a man approached the female driver, pointed a gun at her and said, “Drop your pockets and get out now,” the report stated. While this was going on, the report stated that two masked men began circling the car. The gunmen and both masked men got into the car and took off.

