85-year-old man not giving up goal of earning Eagle Scout rank

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — An 85-year-old man is going after his Eagle Scout badge, decades later.

As a teenager, Leon Pringle Jr. achieved the rank of Life Scout, which is the rank just below Eagle Scout.

To receive the Rank of Eagle Scout, troops were required to earn 21 Merit Badges.

Leon earned 26 Merit Badges but not the Bird Study badge, which was one of the requirements of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 1948.

In the summer of 2017, Pringle plans to earn the Eagle Scout rank by earning that merit badge that he never received.

Alongside Leon will be Troop 113 who have committed themselves to earning the Bird Study Merit Badge as well.

James Currie, the graphic communication specialist at Mobile County Health Department and Scout Master for Troop 113, said Pringle has volunteered with the troop for years.

“[He] always told the young Scouts how he regrets not completing his Eagle Scout certification,” he said.

Mark Bryant, with Mobile County Health Department, said Troop 113 is partnering with the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, where the Aviary’s ornithologist will teach the Bird Study Merit Badge to Leon and the 12 boys.

Bryant asked that people that know Leon to offer him words of encouragement.

“We know of no one more deserving of the Rank of Eagle than Leon Pringle, Jr.,” he said.

Leon is a veteran and a retired electrical engineer for the Ford Motor Company, who was contracted with NASA to work with the Gemini and Apollo space programs.

Bryant says, “Leon is just as excited as the rest of the Troop about the journey to Eagle.”