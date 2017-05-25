Academic Excellence 2017: Badger High School

Congratulations to Alexis Long, Matthew Hecker, Alexandria Pykare

By Published:
Badger High School 2017 Valedictorians
Left to Right: Alexis Long, Matthew Hecker, Alexandria Pykare

WKBN 27 and FOX Youngstown salute the 2017 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the valedictorians of Badger High School in Kinsman, Ohio.

