Austintown superintendent leaving to take position at Mentor Schools

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown’s superintendent is leaving his post to take a superintendent job at Mentor Public Schools.

The Mentor school district posted an announcement on its website on Wednesday.

Vince Colaluca is expected to be appointed at Mentor’s Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

The Board began the search for a new superintendent in February.

Colaluca has led the Austintown Local Schools for the past eight years. Mentor’s Board of Education said they were impressed that under Colaluca’s leadership, Austintown Schools went from academic watch to excellent with distinction, as determined by the Ohio Department of Education.

Last year, some parents in Austintown started a petition asking for Colaluca’s removal. They asked that his contact not be renewed, citing problems with open enrollment and poor report card grades.

The board decided to keep Colaluca in the position, however.

Colaluca said his decision wasn’t made due to the petition. He said Mentor was a larger school district and it is a good opportunity for his family.