Boardman crime activity: Woman reports suspected kidnapping attempt

Friday, May 19

3:46 a.m. – Glenwood Avenue near Mill Creek Drive, Andrew Stanton, 28, of Youngstown, cited for operating a bicycle without working lights and charged with possession of drugs. Police said Stanton was riding a bicycle in an area where there had been numerous thefts and burglaries the previous night. He was found with a folded $20 bill with a bulge in the middle. Stanton told police a white powder inside was baking soda and said he was bringing it to his friend to make crack, according to a police report. Police said the powder tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

3:01 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a woman reported what she said appeared to be an attempted kidnapping. She told police that she made a woman and her two children get into the backseat of her car after seeing two suspicious men. She said the woman and her children had been begging for money in front of the store when a man on a cell phone said he, “found a hot one.” She said after the three got into her car, another man pulled up in a vehicle and the man who had been on the phone said, “S**t, the white b*tch put her in the car.” They then left, according to a report. Police said the woman who had been panhandling said she was from Romania and was visiting Youngstown because her husband was in the Mahoning County Jail.

Sunday, May 21

1:21 a.m. – Maple and Grover drives, two 15-year-old boys were arrested and charged with a curfew violation, carrying concealed weapons and criminal mischief. Police were called for two suspects attempting to break into several vehicles. Police said one of the boys admitted to trying to open car doors but said they were unable to because they were locked. Police said they each had a knife and one had a flashlight.

4:09 a.m. – 5100 block of Southern Blvd., Summer Alderman, 38, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Police said Alderman was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She told police she was going to Struthers but seemed confused as to where she was, according to a police report. Police said a glass pipe, push rod, suboxone film, marijuana and a pipe were found in the car.

7:43 a.m. – 3700 block of Market St., Patrick Altier, 28, arrested at the Youngstown Library on a warrant for inducing panic in Boardman. Police said the charges stem from an overdose on April 28 in the parking lot of Lariccia’s.

Monday, May 22

1:04 p.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., police were called to Boardman High School for a fight between two students. One of the students had a lump on her head that police said was caused by being punched in the back of the head by the other student.

1:30 p.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Kimberly Ramun arrested on a warrant for charges of possessing drug abuse instruments and endangering children. Police said the charges stem from a suspected overdose last year in which Ramun was found unresponsive on a bedroom floor. Police said Ramun’s daughter was home at the time.

1:30 p.m. – 110 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, Anthony Anderson, 31, arrested on a warrant through the Boardman Police Department for drug possession. Anderson was shot by an employee at 3ThirtyElite gym on December 9. The employee said Anderson tried to rob him and he shot him in an exchange of gunfire. Police said Anderson also had a large amount of heroin, bag of marijuana and $230 in cash.

11:53 p.m. – South Avenue, Anelisa Vitucci, 19, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of alcohol underage, possession of marijuana, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse. Police said Vitucci kicked and struggled with an officer after a traffic stop. Police reported finding Mad Dog 20/20 alcohol and a knife in the car. Police said Vitucci was hiding marijuana in her underwear.

Tuesday, May 23

12:56 p.m. – 4400 block of Hopkins Rd., police were called to coax a suicidal man from a tree. The man was up there for about three hours before he decided to come down. The man told police that he is addicted to drugs and can’t quit so he wanted to kill himself, according to a police report. He was taken to the hospital and charges may be pending, police said.

5:20 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Delphine Black, 28, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery. A Macy’s employee accused Black of biting him after he tried to stop her from shoplifting from the store.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

