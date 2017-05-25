Deputies in Mahoning County target boaters with water patrols

Ohio boating laws are enforceable on all waters of the state, including private waterways

By Published: Updated:
Lake Milton water patrol.

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will be out this weekend checking on boaters.

The extra patrols are funded by a grant from the state of Ohio.

Deputies will be checking boats for safety compliance during the Memorial Day holiday and throughout the summer.

The $26,000 grant will keep deputies on the water through Labor Day, with intense patrols over Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day holidays.

Ohio boating laws are enforceable on all waters of the state, including private waterways.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s