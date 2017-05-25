Downtown Youngstown could change Valley’s dropping population

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbus area has been growing over the last 15 years, but other parts of the Buckeye State — including the Mahoning Valley — haven’t followed suit.

Columbus is now the 14th largest city in America with 860,000 people, according to new census data released Thursday.

However, that data shows Northeast Ohio is still on the decline. From Cleveland to Canton to the Ohio River, nearly all areas saw some population loss.

Trumbull County saw the largest decline with 4 percent. Columbiana County followed with 3.9 percent. Mahoning’s population loss has slowed somewhat to 3.7 percent.

“The state government is in Columbus, so that’s where a lot of the money stays and it goes to Cincinnati, too. But we have always been very forward-thinking in this area,” said State Representative Michelle Lepore-Hagan.

That means drawing in investments from other sources like the federal America Makes project.

Lepore-Hagan said young people will help the area bounce back.

“I believe that this community is heading in that direction. The growth that we’ve seen in the downtown center, in Youngstown, is right on target with what the young generation is looking for right now.”

Once people give the area a chance, Lepore-Hagan said they’re likely to stay because the area has a lot to offer new residents, like good schools and affordable housing.

“With the growing urban center that we have in downtown Youngstown, it’s an incentive for these kids to stay and start a company here. But we need government help.”

State Senator Joseph Schiavoni agrees that it might seem like some areas of the state get more funding than others.

“It’s not just Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. There’s a lot of areas that desperately need that investment if we want a stronger state as a whole,” he said.

Senator Sherrod Brown said the federal government must do its part to help areas like Northeast Ohio.

“It starts with things like renegotiating NAFTA. A good bit of tech job loss in the Mahoning Valley, and Canton, and Cleveland, other places have been because of lost manufacturing jobs. People move away because they need jobs.”

If new jobs can be created, Brown said people will move back.