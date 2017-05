Related Coverage General Motors Lordstown plant shutting down for 2 weeks in July

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors Lordstown Complex has announced that it is adding another week shutdown at its plant.

The one-week shutdown, starting July 17, is in addition to a two-week corporate summer shutdown and a two-week shutdown that was previously announced. The previously announced shutdowns were in June and July.

UAW Local 1714 President Robert Morales said the shutdown is an adjustment to meet market demand.