Historical marker placed in memory of Warren astronaut and scientist

Wednesday, astronaut and scientist Dr. Ron Parise was given his own Ohio Historical Marker.

Ron’s mother, Kay, got to see the unveiling.

The marker was placed next to the Neil Armstrong First Flight Memorial Park, which is also near his childhood home, in Warren.

Parise graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School and served on space shuttles Columbia and Endeavor.

It took many years for the marker to be approved and completed.

During that time, Ron Parise’s father, Henry, and his wife, Cecilia, passed away. The Warren Heritage Center would not be deterred, however.

“It’s been very emotional, this journey of this historic marker. I made Henry Parise a promise, and today is the fulfillment of the promise, said James Valesky, founder of the Warren Heritage Center. “We unveiled the marker today, you’ll see it, there’s actually a picture of Ron Parise on there, it’s very cool.”

Ron’s childhood friend, Fred Pisanelli, spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony with stories of exploring Warren, playing with HAM radios and nearly burning down his house with a chemistry set.

May 24 was chosen as the ceremony day because it was Ron’s birthday.

