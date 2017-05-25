Indians, Reds postponed by rain, rescheduled for July 24

The Indians open a three-game series at home against Kansas City on Friday, and the Reds begin a three-game series at Philadelphia.

By Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati has won two of three in the matchup of Ohio rivals. The Reds rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off Cody Allen for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. After avoiding a game-ending double play, Billy Hamilton scored the go-ahead run from first base on Zack Cozart’s single.

Right-handers Mike Clevinger and Tim Adelman were Thursday’s scheduled starters.

The Indians open a three-game series at home against Kansas City on Friday, and the Reds begin a three-game series at Philadelphia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s