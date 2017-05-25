JoAnn Arnold Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – JoAnn Arnold, formerly of Fredonia, passed away peacefully at 7:07 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017 in Edison Mannor, New Castle. She was 84.

Mrs. Arnold was born July 4, 1932 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Ralph and Katharyn Oswalt Widmer.

She was raised in Alliance and was a 1950 graduate of Alliance High School.

JoAnn earned her LPN certificate through the hospital training program at Alliance City Hospital. She was offered a position upon completion of the program at Alliance City Hospital and continued to work there for many years.

She then worked for several nursing home’s throughout the Shenango Valley and in Greenville, Pennsylvania and later provided private residential care to patients in their homes.

JoAnn was of the Protestant Faith.

She loved to make crafts and had a talent for knitting, crocheting and sewing. JoAnne also enjoyed bowling, listening to music and dancing. Most important to her was family and she cherished the time she spent with them, particularly her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Holes of West Middlesex and Pamela Arnold of Sharon; a son, Christopher Arnold of Sharpsville; a sister, Janice Hallman of Alliance, Ohio; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and two sons-in-laws, Thomas Holes and Elden Hallman.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3 in Fairmount Memorial Park, 4199 S Union Ave, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Interment will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park in Alliance, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Arnold family.



