Joseph J. Bush, Jr. Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A service will be held Sunday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Youngstown, for Joseph J. Bush, Jr., of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25.

Joseph was born August 14, 1929 in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Marie Cummings Bush.

He graduated from North Catholic High School located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the Class “A” State Championship Catholic basketball team in his junior and senior years. After graduation he attended the University of Pittsburgh on an athletic scholarship and participated in both basketball and baseball. In his sophomore year, during the Korean War, he enlisted in the Army Security Agency, a branch of the National Security Agency. He attained the rank of Staff Sargent and was discharged and resumed his education at Pitt, graduating with a degree in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting.

After working for Crucible Steel and Armco Steel he joined Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a Cost Analyst. He was a member of Governor James Rhodes “Little Hoover Commission,” spending eight months in Columbus, Ohio revamping all Departments of the State of Ohio. He held several management positions with Sheet and Tube, J and L Steel and L.T.V. Steel, spending 15 years in Cleveland, Ohio where he was manager, Operation Control prior to his retirement. After his retirement he was a consultant and was instrumental in selling the seamless mill in Campbell to Sherman International located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Gloria after 51 years of marriage on July 5, 2003. His daughter, Elizabeth Rosati July 7, 2004 and his grandson, Alex Carsky-Bush passed on March 3, 2009 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Atty. Joseph Bush III, Douglas Bush (Deborah DeAngelis) and Atty Michael (Chris) Bush; son-in-law, Frank Rosati; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Youngstown.

Material tributes can be made in Joseph’s name to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

