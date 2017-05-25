Lincoln Howard McCullough Obituary

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Howard McCullough, 89, of Fredonia, formerly of Hempfield Township, went to be with the Lord at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Avalon Springs Nursing Center in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on December 26, 1927 to the late, James and Elizabeth (Jacobs) McCullough.

Howard was a Fredonia High School graduate.

He started farming at the age of 14. In addition to farming, Howard worked at Swift’s Nursery, Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, Westinghouse Electric Co. in Transfer and Sharon and as a part-time mail carrier.

He was married to Marilyn June (Morrison) McCullough on February 21, 1950. Together they raised their four children. There always seemed to be an “extra” kid staying at the farm.

While living on the family farm, Howard continued his love of farming, for 65 years, before moving to Hempfield Township in 2015. He had dairy cows and raised beef cattle. Howard could be seen walking in the fields with his dog and cats following him. He and his wife hosted many family and friend gatherings, which sometimes included Bible school students and missionaries.

Howard was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Greenville, for nearly 60 years. He served as deacon, trustee and on the pulpit committee. Howard was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Association and Antique Tractor Association. He loved his John Deere tractors. Even towards the end, if asked what his favorite tractor was, he would respond, John Deere B.”

Howard loved auctions, reading and family get-togethers. Family and friends will miss his sense of humor and words of wisdom. One of Howard’s favorite things to say was, “What did you accomplish today?” We can all picture him in Heaven on his John Deere, plowing fields, with his friends.

Howard is survived by his wife at home; two sons, Mark McCullough and his wife, Rose and Evan McCullough and his companion, Bev Hart; two daughters, Lucinda Consider and her husband, David and Joyce Molnar; eight grandchildren, Mark Hall, Donny Hall, Dan McCullough and his wife, Susanne, Kate Thierman and her husband, Terry, Mike Tumpak, Missy Tate and her husband, Brad, Kayla Molnar and Natalie Molnar; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; three sisters, Joan Demi of New Jersey, Georgia Campbell of Tennessee and Martha Miller and her husband, Richard, of Greenville and many loving nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins and special friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janice and infant brother, James.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 101 Donation Rd., Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, with Rev. Keith Troyer of Grace Baptist Church in Greenville, officiating. One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial with committal prayers will follow the service at Mt. Washington Cemetery aka Zahniser Cemetery, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, 101 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, May 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.