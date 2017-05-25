Linda Kay Peruchetti Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Linda Kay Peruchetti, 71, of State Route 517, went home to be with the Lord at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Peruchetti was born April 23, 1946 in Salem, a daughter of the late James W. “Jim” and Mildred M. (Murray) “Mid” Minton and had lived in Lisbon all of her life.

A 1964 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Linda worked as an administrative assistant at the Columbiana County Treasurer Office for 28 years, retiring on June 30, 2011. Prior to that, she worked 18 years at the former Bacon and Cibula Clinic in Lisbon.

She was an active member at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and she and her husband, Gary, prepared communion for the church for 35 years.

Linda was a member of a card club made up of her high school classmates. She enjoyed getting together with the girls of her class once a month for a meal and time of fellowship.

In retirement, she loved traveling with family and friends and she enjoyed working in her flowerbeds. She also loved to see her family in Pennsylvania for the annual July family reunions but the most important aspect of her life was her family, who she loved with all of her heart.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 52 years and her high school sweetheart, Gary Lee Peruchetti, whom she married on March 19, 1965; her daughters, Gina (John) Bettis and Jodie (William) Hinchliffe, both of Lisbon; her son, Gary Lee (Dianna) Peruchetti, Jr. of Lisbon; her sister, Lisa (Larry) Drerup of Ottawa, Ohio; her brother, William (Barbara) Minton of Burke, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Aaron and Ashton Hinchliffe and Kamryn and Nickolas Peruchetti and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jan Douglas and the Rev. Mark R. Wilds co-officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Deacon’s Fund of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Friends and family may express condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

