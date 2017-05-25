Mahoning County indictments: May 25, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on May 25, 2017:
Jermaine Williams: Two counts of assault and one count of OVI (superseding indictment)
Jonathon Daviduk, Angelle Schneider and Dominic Anthony-James Depaul: Aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping and obstructing justice
Stephan Borbei: Failure to comply and obstructing official business
Alfred Cooper: Fail to comply and obstructing official business
Scott McGann: Notice of change of address
Eryck Fletcher: Assault, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, OVI with forfeiture specifications and two counts of possession of drugs
Odice Anderson, Jr.: Two counts of burglary
Michael Crytzer: Two counts of attempted aggravated arson and domestic violence
Cametrius J. Adams: Aggravated possession of drugs
Anlynn Allison and George Faulkner: Failure to comply and receiving stolen property
Carlos Williams: Possession of cocaine
Leon Haskins, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Cary Mayfield: Tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons
Jessica Raisky: Possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Brent Herman: Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and endangering children
Stacey Prest: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ashlyn Marie Vlassich: Theft, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jennifer Velma Kozic: Possession of drugs and endangering children
Elliot L. Collins: Possession of cocaine
Sean Wilford: Possession of cocaine
Rudolph Alford: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits (superseding indictment)
Thomas West, III, AKA Pete West: Burglary, rape and gross sexual imposition
Raenell Allen and Kevin Gamble: Three counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one count of endangering children
Westley Triplett: Domestic violence and three counts of endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
