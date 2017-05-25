Mother facing charges in drug-related death of 9-year-old son

Raenell Allen and Kevin Gamble were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on Thursday

Emergency room, St. Elizabeth's Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a 9-year-old boy who investigators say died from exposure to cocaine is now facing criminal charges.

Raenell Allen and Kevin Gamble were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and endangering children charges.

Marcus Lee died December 26 after he was rushed from a house on Midland Avenue to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman. A police report said he was having seizures and couldn’t breathe on his own. The child died at the hospital.

An investigation determined that the boy died from acute cocaine toxicity. Police said the drug levels were “off the charts.”

Police said there was no cocaine found in the boy’s home during the investigation.

