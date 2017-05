HUBBARD, Ohio – Patricia E. Lohr, 71, died Thursday evening, May 25, 2017 at Northside Hospital.

Per Patricia’s wishes there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.



